The Chart for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) went up by 4.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.11. The company’s stock price has collected 11.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX :AIM) Right Now?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIM is at -0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.25, which is -$2.06 below the current price. AIM currently public float of 39.25M and currently shorts hold a 6.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIM was 5.28M shares.

AIM’s Market Performance

AIM stocks went up by 11.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.53% and a quarterly performance of -14.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.16% for AIM ImmunoTech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.44% for AIM stocks with a simple moving average of 3.36% for the last 200 days.

AIM Trading at -19.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares sank -15.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIM rose by +11.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +352.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. saw 278.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIM starting from EQUELS THOMAS K., who bought 12,316 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Sep 03. After this action, EQUELS THOMAS K. now owns 184,033 shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., valued at $25,001 using the latest closing price.

EQUELS THOMAS K., the CEO of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., bought 10,730 shares at $2.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that EQUELS THOMAS K. is holding 171,717 shares at $25,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8831.43 for the present operating margin

-537.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stands at -6809.29. The total capital return value is set at -81.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.87. Equity return is now at value -42.70, with -33.40 for asset returns.

Based on AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), the company’s capital structure generated 49.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.08. Total debt to assets is 10.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -28.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 17.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.