Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.73. The company’s stock price has collected 24.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE :HCC) Right Now?

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HCC is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.13, which is $0.11 above the current price. HCC currently public float of 50.97M and currently shorts hold a 9.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCC was 585.77K shares.

HCC’s Market Performance

HCC stocks went up by 24.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.76% and a quarterly performance of 35.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for Warrior Met Coal, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.84% for HCC stocks with a simple moving average of 26.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCC stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for HCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $33 based on the research report published on March 3rd of the current year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCC reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for HCC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 21st, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “ Hold” to HCC, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 6th of the previous year.

HCC Trading at 28.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares surge +36.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCC rose by +14.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.80. In addition, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. saw -2.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.23 for the present operating margin

+33.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 33.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.11. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC), the company’s capital structure generated 48.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.87. Total debt to assets is 26.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.