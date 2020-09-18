Search
Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA)

by Daisy Galbraith

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) went down by -0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.42. The company’s stock price has collected 0.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ :MNTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MNTA is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.00, which is -$1.54 below the current price. MNTA currently public float of 117.70M and currently shorts hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNTA was 3.13M shares.

MNTA’s Market Performance

MNTA stocks went up by 0.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 69.85% and a quarterly performance of 42.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 287.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.26% for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.28% for MNTA stocks with a simple moving average of 67.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNTA

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNTA reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for MNTA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 12th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “ Overweight” to MNTA, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 15th of the current year.

MNTA Trading at 31.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.19%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTA rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +215.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.20. In addition, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 165.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNTA starting from FIER IAN, who sold 1,808 shares at the price of $52.17 back on Aug 20. After this action, FIER IAN now owns 0 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $94,323 using the latest closing price.

Gutierrez-Ramos Jose-Carlos, the Director of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sold 10,000 shares at $52.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Gutierrez-Ramos Jose-Carlos is holding 0 shares at $520,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1133.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -1215.25. The total capital return value is set at -56.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.08. Equity return is now at value -58.60, with -43.20 for asset returns.

Based on Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA), the company’s capital structure generated 8.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 61.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.08.

