Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ayro, Inc. (AYRO)

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) went up by 5.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s stock price has collected 8.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ :AYRO) Right Now?

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYRO is at 2.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ayro, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $295,680.00, which is -$3 below the current price. AYRO currently public float of 10.69M and currently shorts hold a 11.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AYRO was 7.24M shares.

AYRO’s Market Performance

AYRO stocks went up by 8.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.29% and a quarterly performance of 11.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.97% for Ayro, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.41% for AYRO stocks with a simple moving average of -15.88% for the last 200 days.

AYRO Trading at -23.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares sank -9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYRO rose by +8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Ayro, Inc. saw -31.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.