OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) Just Got Our Attention

by Melissa Arnold

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) went down by -6.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.60. The company’s stock price has collected -10.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ :ONEW) Right Now?

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for OneWater Marine Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.67, which is $12 above the current price. ONEW currently public float of 4.74M and currently shorts hold a 7.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONEW was 62.27K shares.

ONEW’s Market Performance

ONEW stocks went down by -10.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.44% and a quarterly performance of -1.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.18% for OneWater Marine Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.03% for ONEW stocks with a simple moving average of 16.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONEW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONEW stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ONEW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ONEW in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $8 based on the research report published on April 6th of the current year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONEW reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ONEW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 3rd, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ONEW, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 3rd of the current year.

ONEW Trading at -21.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONEW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares sank -32.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONEW fell by -20.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.71. In addition, OneWater Marine Inc. saw 46.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONEW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +6.90 for the present operating margin
  • +22.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneWater Marine Inc. stands at +4.65. The total capital return value is set at 14.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.39. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW), the company’s capital structure generated 255.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.89. Total debt to assets is 59.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 203.93.

