Novavax, Inc. (NVAX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) went down by -3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.40. The company’s stock price has collected 24.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ :NVAX) Right Now?

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVAX is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Novavax, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $227.60, which is -$115.51 below the current price. NVAX currently public float of 55.24M and currently shorts hold a 15.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVAX was 8.04M shares.

NVAX’s Market Performance

NVAX stocks went up by 24.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.01% and a quarterly performance of 94.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 1613.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.05% for Novavax, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.78% for NVAX stocks with a simple moving average of 137.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVAX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NVAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVAX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $290 based on the research report published on August 6th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVAX reach a price target of $275. The rating they have provided for NVAX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 5th, 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “ Sell” to NVAX, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on August 5th of the current year.

NVAX Trading at -9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.91%, as shares sank -21.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVAX rose by +24.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2,112.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.67. In addition, Novavax, Inc. saw 2802.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVAX starting from MCMANUS MICHAEL A JR, who sold 8,000 shares at the price of $146.00 back on Aug 18. After this action, MCMANUS MICHAEL A JR now owns 9,951 shares of Novavax, Inc., valued at $1,168,000 using the latest closing price.

Herrmann John A III, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Novavax, Inc., sold 46,242 shares at $144.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Herrmann John A III is holding 275 shares at $6,673,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-694.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Novavax, Inc. stands at -711.04. The total capital return value is set at -87.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.70. Equity return is now at value 173.30, with -23.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.