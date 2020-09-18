Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for UDR, Inc. (UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.25. The company’s stock price has collected 1.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in UDR, Inc. (NYSE :UDR) Right Now?

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UDR is at 0.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for UDR, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.47, which is $7.18 above the current price. UDR currently public float of 292.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UDR was 1.77M shares.

UDR’s Market Performance

UDR stocks went up by 1.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.19% and a quarterly performance of -8.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for UDR, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.39% for UDR stocks with a simple moving average of -13.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $39 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UDR reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for UDR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 27th, 2020.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “ Equal Weight” to UDR, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on August 4th of the current year.

UDR Trading at -1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.66. In addition, UDR, Inc. saw -25.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from ALCOCK HARRY G, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $42.50 back on Jun 08. After this action, ALCOCK HARRY G now owns 77,261 shares of UDR, Inc., valued at $425,000 using the latest closing price.

TOOMEY THOMAS W, the Chairman and CEO of UDR, Inc., sold 30,000 shares at $40.73 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that TOOMEY THOMAS W is holding 1,501,226 shares at $1,222,026 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.36 for the present operating margin

+24.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for UDR, Inc. stands at +15.94. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.62. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on UDR, Inc. (UDR), the company’s capital structure generated 146.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.36. Total debt to assets is 50.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 135.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.