Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK)

by Melissa Arnold

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) went up by 9.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.56. The company’s stock price has collected 2.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ :MARK) Right Now?

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 95.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MARK is at 2.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Remark Holdings, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.25, which is -$1.09 below the current price. MARK currently public float of 81.07M and currently shorts hold a 16.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MARK was 7.46M shares.

MARK’s Market Performance

MARK stocks went up by 2.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.15% and a quarterly performance of -54.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.71% for Remark Holdings, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.18% for MARK stocks with a simple moving average of -0.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARK stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MARK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MARK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $20.50 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2018.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MARK reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for MARK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2016.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to MARK, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 1st of the previous year.

MARK Trading at -20.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.47%, as shares sank -9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARK rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0975. In addition, Remark Holdings, Inc. saw 111.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MARK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -403.03 for the present operating margin
  • +10.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remark Holdings, Inc. stands at -458.25. Equity return is now at value 130.10, with -147.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

