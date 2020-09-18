IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

IsoRay, Inc. (AMEX:ISR) went up by 8.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.06. The company’s stock price has collected 22.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IsoRay, Inc. (AMEX :ISR) Right Now?

IsoRay, Inc. (AMEX:ISR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ISR is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for IsoRay, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.33, which is -$0.78 below the current price. ISR currently public float of 67.07M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISR was 359.06K shares.

ISR’s Market Performance

ISR stocks went up by 22.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.90% and a quarterly performance of 22.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 109.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.91% for IsoRay, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.53% for ISR stocks with a simple moving average of 14.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ISR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ISR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $12 based on the research report published on November 9th of the previous year 2018.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ISR reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the value of $3. The rating they have provided for ISR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2018.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to ISR, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

ISR Trading at 16.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISR rose by +22.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6622. In addition, IsoRay, Inc. saw 24.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISR starting from Krachon Michael, who bought 50,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Nov 20. After this action, Krachon Michael now owns 50,000 shares of IsoRay, Inc., valued at $19,495 using the latest closing price.

Cavanagh William, the Chief R&D Officer of IsoRay, Inc., bought 10,000 shares at $0.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Cavanagh William is holding 20,000 shares at $3,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.16 for the present operating margin

+41.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for IsoRay, Inc. stands at -70.33. The total capital return value is set at -83.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.94. Equity return is now at value -50.60, with -35.90 for asset returns.