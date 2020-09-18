Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Dare Bioscience, Inc.?

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) went down by -3.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.22. The company’s stock price has collected 0.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ :DARE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DARE is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Dare Bioscience, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.10, which is -$1.06 below the current price. DARE currently public float of 21.61M and currently shorts hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DARE was 920.64K shares.

DARE’s Market Performance

DARE stocks went up by 0.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.82% and a quarterly performance of 0.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.07% for Dare Bioscience, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.06% for DARE stocks with a simple moving average of -0.12% for the last 200 days.

DARE Trading at -7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0773. In addition, Dare Bioscience, Inc. saw 29.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

The total capital return value is set at -360.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -377.50.

Based on Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE), the company’s capital structure generated 181.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.49.