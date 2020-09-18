Search
Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.?

by Nicola Day

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) went down by -1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.09. The company’s stock price has collected 11.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ :CBAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBAY is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.80, which is -$6.55 below the current price. CBAY currently public float of 64.17M and currently shorts hold a 9.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBAY was 3.62M shares.

CBAY’s Market Performance

CBAY stocks went up by 11.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.39% and a quarterly performance of 78.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.90% for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.74% for CBAY stocks with a simple moving average of 118.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBAY stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CBAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBAY in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $13 based on the research report published on August 4th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBAY reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for CBAY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 31st, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “ Buy” to CBAY, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

CBAY Trading at 25.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares surge +1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY rose by +11.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +304.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.26. In addition, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. saw 234.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from Shah Sujal, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $4.30 back on Oct 10. After this action, Shah Sujal now owns 120,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $21,500 using the latest closing price.

Shah Sujal, the Chief Executive Officer of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., bought 3,100 shares at $5.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that Shah Sujal is holding 115,000 shares at $17,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

The total capital return value is set at -57.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.35. Equity return is now at value -43.00, with -39.60 for asset returns.

Based on CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.14.

Quick Links