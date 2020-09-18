Is Equity Commonwealth (EQC) a Keeper?

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) went down by -0.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.08. The company’s stock price has collected -1.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE :EQC) Right Now?

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQC is at 0.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Equity Commonwealth declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.00, which is $6.27 above the current price. EQC currently public float of 119.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQC was 730.71K shares.

EQC’s Market Performance

EQC stocks went down by -1.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.31% and a quarterly performance of -5.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.57% for Equity Commonwealth. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.88% for EQC stocks with a simple moving average of -5.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for EQC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for EQC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $8 based on the research report published on August 14th of the previous year 2019.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQC reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for EQC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 1st, 2018.

Stifel gave a rating of “ Buy” to EQC, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on February 16th of the previous year.

EQC Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQC fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.81. In addition, Equity Commonwealth saw -7.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQC starting from SPECTOR GERALD A, who bought 100,000 shares at the price of $28.84 back on Mar 23. After this action, SPECTOR GERALD A now owns 100,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth, valued at $2,884,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.66 for the present operating margin

+41.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Commonwealth stands at +385.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.65. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Based on Equity Commonwealth (EQC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.79. Total debt to assets is 0.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.