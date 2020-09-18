Is Domtar Corporation (UFS) a Keeper?

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) went up by 7.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.00. The company’s stock price has collected 7.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Domtar Corporation (NYSE :UFS) Right Now?

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 170.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UFS is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Domtar Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.09, which is $3.02 above the current price. UFS currently public float of 55.01M and currently shorts hold a 4.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UFS was 1.18M shares.

UFS’s Market Performance

UFS stocks went up by 7.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.65% and a quarterly performance of 26.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.06% for Domtar Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.07% for UFS stocks with a simple moving average of 2.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UFS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for UFS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UFS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $34 based on the research report published on August 13th of the current year 2020.

CIBC, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UFS reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for UFS stocks is “Sector Underperform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “ Sector Perform” to UFS, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 5th of the current year.

UFS Trading at 10.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UFS rose by +7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.01. In addition, Domtar Corporation saw -26.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UFS starting from Fagan Michael, who bought 300 shares at the price of $21.13 back on Mar 12. After this action, Fagan Michael now owns 10,392 shares of Domtar Corporation, valued at $6,339 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.81 for the present operating margin

+13.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domtar Corporation stands at +1.61. The total capital return value is set at 7.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.48. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Domtar Corporation (UFS), the company’s capital structure generated 43.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.55. Total debt to assets is 21.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.