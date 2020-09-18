Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) went down by -0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.99. The company’s stock price has collected 1.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE :ICE) Right Now?

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICE is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $112.13, which is $10.35 above the current price. ICE currently public float of 534.43M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICE was 3.02M shares.

ICE’s Market Performance

ICE stocks went up by 1.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.23% and a quarterly performance of 5.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.86% for ICE stocks with a simple moving average of 7.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $62 based on the research report published on September 11th of the current year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICE reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for ICE stocks is “Perform” according to the report published on August 18th, 2020.

Berenberg gave a rating of “ Buy” to ICE, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on April 20th of the current year.

ICE Trading at 1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.73. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. saw 8.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Wassersug Mark, who sold 2,344 shares at the price of $99.33 back on Sep 08. After this action, Wassersug Mark now owns 24,927 shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., valued at $232,830 using the latest closing price.

Surdykowski Andrew J, the General Counsel of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., sold 2,000 shares at $104.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Surdykowski Andrew J is holding 34,872 shares at $209,655 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.25 for the present operating margin

+74.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stands at +31.34. The total capital return value is set at 9.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.32. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 47.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.09. Total debt to assets is 8.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.