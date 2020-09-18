Search
Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL)

by Ethane Eddington

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) went up by 1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.66. The company’s stock price has collected -3.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :SHLL) Right Now?

SHLL currently public float of 23.06M and currently shorts hold a 10.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHLL was 6.85M shares.

SHLL’s Market Performance

SHLL stocks went down by -3.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 80.15% and a quarterly performance of 368.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.72% for Tortoise Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.31% for SHLL stocks with a simple moving average of 203.65% for the last 200 days.

SHLL Trading at 58.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares surge +81.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLL fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +384.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.12. In addition, Tortoise Acquisition Corp. saw 379.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLL starting from Polar Asset Management Partner, who sold 1,550,000 shares at the price of $13.84 back on Jun 19. After this action, Polar Asset Management Partner now owns 1,298,253 shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp., valued at $21,446,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLL

The total capital return value is set at -0.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.03. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.30 for asset returns.

