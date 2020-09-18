Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) went up by 13.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.60. The company’s stock price has collected 3.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ :SNOA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNOA is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is -$8.5 below the current price. SNOA currently public float of 2.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNOA was 525.17K shares.

SNOA’s Market Performance

SNOA stocks went up by 3.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.51% and a quarterly performance of 14.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.50% for SNOA stocks with a simple moving average of 42.82% for the last 200 days.

SNOA Trading at 11.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOA rose by +20.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.36. In addition, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 71.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.23 for the present operating margin

+44.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -15.56. The total capital return value is set at -63.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.53. Equity return is now at value -25.70, with -16.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.51. Total debt to assets is 10.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -416.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.