Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) went down by -1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.63. The company’s stock price has collected 2.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ :HBAN) Right Now?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBAN is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.65, which is $0.84 above the current price. HBAN currently public float of 1.01B and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBAN was 10.01M shares.

HBAN’s Market Performance

HBAN stocks went up by 2.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.73% and a quarterly performance of -3.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.72% for HBAN stocks with a simple moving average of -8.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBAN stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for HBAN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HBAN in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBAN reach a price target of $10.50, previously predicting the value of $9. The rating they have provided for HBAN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 3rd, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “ Outperform” to HBAN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 9th of the current year.

HBAN Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.64. In addition, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated saw -35.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Heller Paul G, who sold 46,726 shares at the price of $9.10 back on May 26. After this action, Heller Paul G now owns 492,568 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, valued at $425,035 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Mark E, the Senior EVP of Principal Sub. of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, sold 11,464 shares at $8.68 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Thompson Mark E is holding 644,809 shares at $99,508 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at +25.73. The total capital return value is set at 7.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.44. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 107.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.82.