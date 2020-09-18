Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) went down by -1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.03. The company’s stock price has collected -0.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AFG is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for American Financial Group, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.00, which is $11.08 above the current price. AFG currently public float of 70.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFG was 511.42K shares.

AFG’s Market Performance

AFG stocks went down by -0.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.42% and a quarterly performance of 2.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for American Financial Group, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.28% for AFG stocks with a simple moving average of -15.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFG stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AFG by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for AFG in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $200 based on the research report published on August 13th of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFG reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for AFG stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 17th, 2020.

Buckingham Research gave a rating of “ Buy” to AFG, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on June 13th of the previous year.

AFG Trading at 3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFG fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.15. In addition, American Financial Group, Inc. saw -38.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFG starting from Ambrecht Kenneth C, who bought 3,000 shares at the price of $66.38 back on Sep 01. After this action, Ambrecht Kenneth C now owns 60,455 shares of American Financial Group, Inc., valued at $199,149 using the latest closing price.

Ambrecht Kenneth C, the Director of American Financial Group, Inc., bought 1,000 shares at $65.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Ambrecht Kenneth C is holding 46,996 shares at $65,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American Financial Group, Inc. stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 14.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.74. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), the company’s capital structure generated 26.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.87.