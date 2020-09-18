Search
Here’s Our Rant About WestRock Company (WRK)

by Melissa Arnold

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) went up by 1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.39. The company’s stock price has collected 18.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WestRock Company (NYSE :WRK) Right Now?

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WRK is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for WestRock Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.92, which is $0.06 above the current price. WRK currently public float of 255.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WRK was 2.55M shares.

WRK’s Market Performance

WRK stocks went up by 18.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.35% and a quarterly performance of 32.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for WestRock Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.71% for WRK stocks with a simple moving average of 17.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WRK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for WRK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRK reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the value of $38. The rating they have provided for WRK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 6th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “ Overweight” to WRK, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on January 2nd of the current year.

WRK Trading at 25.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +34.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRK rose by +19.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.70. In addition, WestRock Company saw -12.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRK starting from Nevels James E, who bought 100 shares at the price of $32.95 back on Sep 14. After this action, Nevels James E now owns 1,200 shares of WestRock Company, valued at $3,295 using the latest closing price.

Nevels James E, the Director of WestRock Company, bought 100 shares at $28.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Nevels James E is holding 1,000 shares at $2,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +7.98 for the present operating margin
  • +17.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for WestRock Company stands at +4.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.50. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on WestRock Company (WRK), the company’s capital structure generated 86.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.30. Total debt to assets is 33.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

