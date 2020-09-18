Here’s Our Rant About KB Home (KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.51. The company’s stock price has collected 7.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in KB Home (NYSE :KBH) Right Now?

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KBH is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for KB Home declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.77, which is $0.39 above the current price. KBH currently public float of 73.28M and currently shorts hold a 4.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBH was 1.75M shares.

KBH’s Market Performance

KBH stocks went up by 7.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.71% and a quarterly performance of 17.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for KB Home. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.25% for KBH stocks with a simple moving average of 22.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBH stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for KBH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KBH in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $16 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2020.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KBH reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for KBH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 13th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “ Overweight” to KBH, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on August 6th of the current year.

KBH Trading at 11.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH rose by +7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.76. In addition, KB Home saw 12.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from Woram Brian J, who sold 49,967 shares at the price of $36.50 back on Aug 13. After this action, Woram Brian J now owns 83,257 shares of KB Home, valued at $1,823,796 using the latest closing price.

LORA MELISSA, the Director of KB Home, sold 8,202 shares at $31.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16, which means that LORA MELISSA is holding 177,193 shares at $260,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.59 for the present operating margin

+18.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at +5.87. The total capital return value is set at 8.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.03. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on KB Home (KBH), the company’s capital structure generated 73.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.32. Total debt to assets is 34.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.