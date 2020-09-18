Here’s How Your Trade SEAS Aggressively Right Now

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.96. The company’s stock price has collected 2.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE :SEAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEAS is at 2.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.90, which is -$2.2 below the current price. SEAS currently public float of 49.75M and currently shorts hold a 16.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAS was 1.95M shares.

SEAS’s Market Performance

SEAS stocks went up by 2.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.00% and a quarterly performance of 26.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.55% for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.29% for SEAS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAS stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for SEAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEAS in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $18 based on the research report published on July 9th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAS reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the value of $9. The rating they have provided for SEAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 4th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SEAS, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

SEAS Trading at 19.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +14.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.67. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. saw -31.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Dold Christopher, who sold 13,654 shares at the price of $20.65 back on Aug 27. After this action, Dold Christopher now owns 130,530 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., valued at $281,955 using the latest closing price.

Swanson Marc, the See Remarks of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., sold 8,107 shares at $12.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Swanson Marc is holding 115,268 shares at $104,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.04 for the present operating margin

+34.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. stands at +6.40. The total capital return value is set at 13.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.00. Equity return is now at value -77.40, with -4.70 for asset returns.

Based on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS), the company’s capital structure generated 796.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.85. Total debt to assets is 73.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 763.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.