Here’s How Your Trade KNL Aggressively Right Now

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) went up by 19.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.30. The company’s stock price has collected 22.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE :KNL) Right Now?

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KNL is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Knoll, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is -$1.73 below the current price. KNL currently public float of 47.26M and currently shorts hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KNL was 353.17K shares.

KNL’s Market Performance

KNL stocks went up by 22.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.93% and a quarterly performance of 11.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for Knoll, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.94% for KNL stocks with a simple moving average of -12.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNL stocks, with CFRA repeating the rating for KNL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KNL in the upcoming period, according to CFRA is $30 based on the research report published on February 19th of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNL reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for KNL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 7th, 2019.

Raymond James gave a rating of “ Strong Buy” to KNL, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 26th of the previous year.

KNL Trading at 11.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNL rose by +22.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.53. In addition, Knoll, Inc. saw -45.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNL starting from Nash Sarah E, who sold 7,000 shares at the price of $13.10 back on Sep 01. After this action, Nash Sarah E now owns 33,411 shares of Knoll, Inc., valued at $91,689 using the latest closing price.

Pollner Michael A, the SVP,CAO, General Counsel, Sec. of Knoll, Inc., sold 2,500 shares at $27.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Pollner Michael A is holding 44,579 shares at $68,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.66 for the present operating margin

+38.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knoll, Inc. stands at +4.73. The total capital return value is set at 15.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.61. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Knoll, Inc. (KNL), the company’s capital structure generated 129.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.43. Total debt to assets is 40.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 120.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.