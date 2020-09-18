Search
Home Business
Business

Here’s How Your Trade CUBE Aggressively Right Now

by Denise Gardner

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.17. The company’s stock price has collected 1.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in CubeSmart (NYSE :CUBE) Right Now?

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUBE is at 0.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for CubeSmart declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.25, which is -$3.41 below the current price. CUBE currently public float of 192.63M and currently shorts hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUBE was 1.12M shares.

CUBE’s Market Performance

CUBE stocks went up by 1.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.95% and a quarterly performance of 16.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.08% for CubeSmart. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.79% for CUBE stocks with a simple moving average of 12.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $32 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUBE reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for CUBE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “ Outperform” to CUBE, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on April 8th of the current year.

CUBE Trading at 8.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +7.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.84. In addition, CubeSmart saw 3.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBE starting from KELER MARIANNE M, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $31.45 back on Aug 18. After this action, KELER MARIANNE M now owns 47,292 shares of CubeSmart, valued at $314,488 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +24.34 for the present operating margin
  • +42.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for CubeSmart stands at +26.27. The total capital return value is set at 4.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on CubeSmart (CUBE), the company’s capital structure generated 109.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.37. Total debt to assets is 49.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 109.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Previous articleIs a Correction Looming Ahead for The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)
Next articleHere is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (CDEV)

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About O-I Glass, Inc. (OI)

Nicola Day - 0
O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.64. The company’s stock...
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (CDEV)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) went up by 3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s...
Business

Here’s How Your Trade CUBE Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.17. The company’s stock price has...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About O-I Glass, Inc. (OI)

Nicola Day - 0
O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.64. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (CDEV)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) went up by 3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Here’s How Your Trade CUBE Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.17. The company’s stock price has...
View Post
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)

Ethane Eddington - 0
The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.42. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) went up by 0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $187.49. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About O-I Glass, Inc. (OI)

Nicola Day - 0
O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.64. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) went up by 0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $187.49. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels ZYNE After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) went up by 7.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.64. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DiamondRock Hospitality Company?

Denise Gardner - 0
DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) went down by -3.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.79. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) went down by -0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.79. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s How Your Trade CUBE Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.17. The company’s stock price has...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -3.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.43. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Pinterest, Inc. (PINS), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) went down by -1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.64. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.20. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (CDEV)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) went up by 3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) went down by -0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.22. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) went down by -5.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.61. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) went up by 7.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.47. The...
Read more
Companies

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $205.78. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links