FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOCU) Just Got Our Attention

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOCU) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s stock price has collected 0.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :FTOCU) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of FTOCU was 1.96M shares.

FTOCU’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at – for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.34% for FTOCU stocks with a simple moving average of 0.34% for the last 200 days.

FTOCU Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.30% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTOCU rose by +0.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. saw 0.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.