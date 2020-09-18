Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s stock price has collected 0.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE :ELAN) Right Now?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.94, which is -$0.92 below the current price. ELAN currently public float of 324.68M and currently shorts hold a 6.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELAN was 4.38M shares.

ELAN’s Market Performance

ELAN stocks went up by 0.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.83% and a quarterly performance of 25.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.94% for ELAN stocks with a simple moving average of 8.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELAN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ELAN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ELAN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $31 based on the research report published on August 20th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELAN reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for ELAN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 13th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ELAN, setting the target price at $26.50 in the report published on August 4th of the current year.

ELAN Trading at 7.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELAN rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.97. In addition, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated saw -7.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELAN starting from HOOVER R DAVID, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $28.62 back on Aug 28. After this action, HOOVER R DAVID now owns 45,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, valued at $143,100 using the latest closing price.

HOOVER R DAVID, the See Remarks of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, bought 5,000 shares at $28.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that HOOVER R DAVID is holding 36,075 shares at $141,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.05 for the present operating margin

+45.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stands at +2.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.87. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN), the company’s capital structure generated 44.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.55. Total debt to assets is 27.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.90.