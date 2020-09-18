Search
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

by Nicola Day

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) went up by 1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s stock price has collected 32.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :DPHC) Right Now?

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 526.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DPHC currently public float of 27.00M and currently shorts hold a 5.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DPHC was 2.50M shares.

DPHC’s Market Performance

DPHC stocks went up by 32.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 102.91% and a quarterly performance of 175.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.46% for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 48.74% for DPHC stocks with a simple moving average of 149.10% for the last 200 days.

DPHC Trading at 94.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.27%, as shares surge +93.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +168.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPHC rose by +32.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.42. In addition, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. saw 180.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DPHC

The total capital return value is set at -0.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.20. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

