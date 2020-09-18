Search
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)?

by Nicola Day

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went up by 2.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.95. The company’s stock price has collected 1.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE :OTIS) Right Now?

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Otis Worldwide Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.50, which is $3.1 above the current price. OTIS currently public float of 433.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTIS was 2.55M shares.

OTIS’s Market Performance

OTIS stocks went up by 1.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.80% and a quarterly performance of 6.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for Otis Worldwide Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.11% for OTIS stocks with a simple moving average of 10.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTIS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for OTIS by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for OTIS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $44 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2020.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTIS reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for OTIS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 18th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to OTIS, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on May 22nd of the current year.

OTIS Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS rose by +1.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.26. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corporation saw 34.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIS starting from Zheng Peiming, who sold 54 shares at the price of $63.21 back on Aug 03. After this action, Zheng Peiming now owns 0 shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation, valued at $3,398 using the latest closing price.

KEARNEY CHRISTOPHER J, the Executive Chairman of Otis Worldwide Corporation, bought 1,926 shares at $51.88 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that KEARNEY CHRISTOPHER J is holding 2,797 shares at $99,919 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +14.42 for the present operating margin
  • +29.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otis Worldwide Corporation stands at +8.51. The total capital return value is set at 73.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 61.07.

Based on Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS), the company’s capital structure generated 32.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.78. Total debt to assets is 5.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.71.

