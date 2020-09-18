Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)?

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) went up by 2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.35. The company’s stock price has collected 5.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE :SNR) Right Now?

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNR is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for New Senior Investment Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is $2.14 above the current price. SNR currently public float of 81.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNR was 513.64K shares.

SNR’s Market Performance

SNR stocks went up by 5.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.32% and a quarterly performance of 19.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.74% for New Senior Investment Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.00% for SNR stocks with a simple moving average of -9.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNR stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for SNR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNR in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $295 based on the research report published on August 21st of the current year 2020.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNR reach a price target of $8.50, previously predicting the value of $7.50. The rating they have provided for SNR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 4th, 2019.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to SNR, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

SNR Trading at 10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNR rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.32. In addition, New Senior Investment Group Inc. saw -43.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNR starting from Milner David H., who bought 37,315 shares at the price of $3.49 back on Mar 12. After this action, Milner David H. now owns 142,771 shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc., valued at $130,382 using the latest closing price.

Milner David H., the Director of New Senior Investment Group Inc., bought 50,000 shares at $4.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Milner David H. is holding 105,456 shares at $241,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.92 for the present operating margin

+20.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Senior Investment Group Inc. stands at +2.54. The total capital return value is set at -1.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.44.

Based on New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR), the company’s capital structure generated 575.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.19. Total debt to assets is 72.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 669.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.