Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Just Got Our Attention

by Daisy Galbraith

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) went up by 3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.80. The company’s stock price has collected 12.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE :CWK) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $13.71, which is $0.64 above the current price. CWK currently public float of 124.26M and currently shorts hold a 5.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CWK was 736.23K shares.

CWK’s Market Performance

CWK stocks went up by 12.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.67% and a quarterly performance of -2.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.16% for Cushman & Wakefield plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.17% for CWK stocks with a simple moving average of -11.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CWK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CWK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $18 based on the research report published on September 17th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWK reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for CWK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 9th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Neutral” to CWK, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

CWK Trading at 9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWK rose by +12.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.60. In addition, Cushman & Wakefield plc saw -39.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWK starting from Palmer Duncan, who sold 6,401 shares at the price of $20.07 back on Feb 06. After this action, Palmer Duncan now owns 56,822 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc, valued at $128,468 using the latest closing price.

WHITE W BRETT, the Executive Chairman and CEO of Cushman & Wakefield plc, sold 4,035 shares at $19.25 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that WHITE W BRETT is holding 774,219 shares at $77,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +1.37 for the present operating margin
  • +16.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cushman & Wakefield plc stands at +0.00. The total capital return value is set at 2.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.00. Equity return is now at value -12.10, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), the company’s capital structure generated 248.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.32. Total debt to assets is 45.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 236.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.28.

