Buy or Sell HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price has collected 4.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ :HDS) Right Now?

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HDS is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.85, which is $3.75 above the current price. HDS currently public float of 160.68M and currently shorts hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HDS was 1.07M shares.

HDS’s Market Performance

HDS stocks went up by 4.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.46% and a quarterly performance of 16.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for HD Supply Holdings, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.47% for HDS stocks with a simple moving average of 14.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HDS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HDS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $42 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2020.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HDS reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for HDS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 10th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “ Neutral” to HDS, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

HDS Trading at 7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDS rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.43. In addition, HD Supply Holdings, Inc. saw 1.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HDS starting from LEVITT EVAN, who sold 34,562 shares at the price of $41.06 back on Aug 11. After this action, LEVITT EVAN now owns 42,790 shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc., valued at $1,419,116 using the latest closing price.

JANA PARTNERS LLC, the Director of HD Supply Holdings, Inc., sold 175,000 shares at $35.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that JANA PARTNERS LLC is holding 1,360,359 shares at $6,179,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.98 for the present operating margin

+37.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. stands at +7.34. The total capital return value is set at 20.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.56. Equity return is now at value 32.70, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS), the company’s capital structure generated 187.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.25. Total debt to assets is 53.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 178.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.