Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) went up by 6.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.70. The company’s stock price has collected 17.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ :BNGO) Right Now?

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Bionano Genomics, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.55, which is -$0.63 below the current price. BNGO currently public float of 136.15M and currently shorts hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNGO was 22.99M shares.

BNGO’s Market Performance

BNGO stocks went up by 17.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.28% and a quarterly performance of 21.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.43% for Bionano Genomics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.65% for BNGO stocks with a simple moving average of -11.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNGO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BNGO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BNGO in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $1.50 based on the research report published on April 8th of the current year 2020.

BNGO Trading at -5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares sank -7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNGO rose by +17.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5882. In addition, Bionano Genomics, Inc. saw -49.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-255.44 for the present operating margin

+22.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bionano Genomics, Inc. stands at -294.34. The total capital return value is set at -120.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -261.76.

Based on Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), the company’s capital structure generated 555.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.