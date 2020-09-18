Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) Just Got Our Attention

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) went up by 5.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.99. The company’s stock price has collected 4.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ :APXT) Right Now?

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 306.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

APXT currently public float of 29.54M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APXT was 109.65K shares.

APXT’s Market Performance

APXT stocks went up by 4.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.92% and a quarterly performance of 5.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.75% for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.57% for APXT stocks with a simple moving average of 6.95% for the last 200 days.

APXT Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APXT rose by +4.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.21. In addition, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation saw 8.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APXT

Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.40 for asset returns.