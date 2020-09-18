Search
A Lesson to Learn: Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (LCA)

by Ethane Eddington

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.28. The company’s stock price has collected -1.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ :LCA) Right Now?

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 516.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LCA currently public float of 1.46M. Today, the average trading volume of LCA was 3.58M shares.

LCA’s Market Performance

LCA stocks went down by -1.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.28% and a quarterly performance of 75.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.65% for Landcadia Holdings II, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.10% for LCA stocks with a simple moving average of 59.97% for the last 200 days.

LCA Trading at 25.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares surge +24.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCA fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.44. In addition, Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. saw 79.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LCA

The total capital return value is set at -0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.11.

Quick Links