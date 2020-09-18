Search
Home Business
Business

A Lesson to Learn: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

by Daisy Galbraith

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $143.87. The company’s stock price has collected 3.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE :IFF) Right Now?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IFF is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $137.67, which is $12.96 above the current price. IFF currently public float of 106.60M and currently shorts hold a 13.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IFF was 819.82K shares.

IFF’s Market Performance

IFF stocks went up by 3.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.27% and a quarterly performance of -3.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.96% for IFF stocks with a simple moving average of -1.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IFF stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for IFF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IFF in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $150 based on the research report published on August 26th of the current year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IFF reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for IFF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 10th, 2020.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “ Underperform” to IFF, setting the target price at $111 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

IFF Trading at -0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFF rose by +3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.11. In addition, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. saw -3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IFF starting from MIRZAYANTZ NICOLAS, who sold 156 shares at the price of $118.04 back on Apr 16. After this action, MIRZAYANTZ NICOLAS now owns 32,452 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., valued at $18,414 using the latest closing price.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd, the 10% Owner of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., bought 9,492 shares at $111.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Winder Investment Pte Ltd is holding 24,130,000 shares at $1,056,456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +15.22 for the present operating margin
  • +37.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stands at +8.81. The total capital return value is set at 7.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), the company’s capital structure generated 75.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.94. Total debt to assets is 35.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Previous articleWhy Herman Miller Inc [MLHR] Is a Good Value Hold
Next articleWhy Corning Incorporated (GLW) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) went up by 9.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.56. The company’s stock...
Companies

Wall Street Pummels CRM After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) went down by -2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $284.50. The company’s stock price...
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) went up by 9.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.56. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Wall Street Pummels CRM After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) went down by -2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $284.50. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) went down by -0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.17. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) went down by -1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.96. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) went up by 9.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.56. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) went down by -1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.96. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why (UMPQ)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) went up by 0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.94. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Prologis, Inc. (PLD)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) went down by -0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.73. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Denise Gardner - 0
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) went down by -2.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Visa Inc. (V): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $217.35. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

MGM Resorts International (MGM) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) went down by -2.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.63. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Walmart Inc. (WMT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) went up by 0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.33. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade AJG Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) went up by 0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.46. The...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Wall Street Pummels CRM After Recent Earnings Report

Denise Gardner - 0
salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) went down by -2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $284.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Urban Outfitters, Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went down by -2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.41. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.97. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.70. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade (MTZ)

Ethane Eddington - 0
MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) went up by 1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.71. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links