Why Xylem Inc. (XYL) Is in Such Horrid Condition

by Daisy Galbraith

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.34. The company’s stock price has collected 2.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Xylem Inc. (NYSE :XYL) Right Now?

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XYL is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Xylem Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.36, which is -$10.71 below the current price. XYL currently public float of 178.07M and currently shorts hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XYL was 1.05M shares.

XYL’s Market Performance

XYL stocks went up by 2.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.56% and a quarterly performance of 27.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Xylem Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.41% for XYL stocks with a simple moving average of 15.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XYL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XYL stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for XYL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XYL in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $85 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2020.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XYL reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for XYL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 15th, 2020.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “ Sell” to XYL, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

XYL Trading at 10.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.91. In addition, Xylem Inc. saw 8.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from Sabol Colin R, who sold 7,263 shares at the price of $84.36 back on Sep 14. After this action, Sabol Colin R now owns 29,119 shares of Xylem Inc., valued at $612,687 using the latest closing price.

LORANGER STEVEN R, the Director of Xylem Inc., sold 18,388 shares at $83.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that LORANGER STEVEN R is holding 9,098 shares at $1,543,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +17.07 for the present operating margin
  • +39.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xylem Inc. stands at +7.63. The total capital return value is set at 16.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.02. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Xylem Inc. (XYL), the company’s capital structure generated 86.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.42. Total debt to assets is 33.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

