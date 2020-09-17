Why Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.01. The company’s stock price has collected 8.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE :RWT) Right Now?

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RWT is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Redwood Trust, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.25, which is -$0.36 below the current price. RWT currently public float of 113.92M and currently shorts hold a 9.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RWT was 2.08M shares.

RWT’s Market Performance

RWT stocks went up by 8.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.27% and a quarterly performance of 11.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.02% for Redwood Trust, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.01% for RWT stocks with a simple moving average of -18.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RWT by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for RWT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $25 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RWT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RWT stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2020.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “ Mkt Perform” to RWT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 20th of the current year.

RWT Trading at 14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +11.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT rose by +8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.21. In addition, Redwood Trust, Inc. saw -51.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWT starting from Byerwalter Mariann H, who sold 5,778 shares at the price of $4.52 back on May 21. After this action, Byerwalter Mariann H now owns 11,970 shares of Redwood Trust, Inc., valued at $26,136 using the latest closing price.

Matera Fred, the Director of Redwood Trust, Inc., bought 13,000 shares at $3.80 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Matera Fred is holding 25,792 shares at $49,347 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.44 for the present operating margin

+97.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwood Trust, Inc. stands at +21.82. The total capital return value is set at 1.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.33. Equity return is now at value -52.90, with -5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT), the company’s capital structure generated 865.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.64. Total debt to assets is 87.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 737.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.