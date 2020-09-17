We Analyzed the Future Direction of Urban One, Inc. (UONE), Here is What We Found

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) went up by 4.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.16. The company’s stock price has collected 9.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ :UONE) Right Now?

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Urban One, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is -$3.97 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of UONE was 3.62M shares.

UONE’s Market Performance

UONE stocks went up by 9.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -58.47% and a quarterly performance of -68.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.40% for Urban One, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.93% for UONE stocks with a simple moving average of -23.38% for the last 200 days.

UONE Trading at -59.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UONE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.39%, as shares sank -45.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UONE rose by +9.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Urban One, Inc. saw 96.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UONE starting from MCNEILL BRIAN W, who sold 94,335 shares at the price of $3.19 back on Jun 24. After this action, MCNEILL BRIAN W now owns 358,275 shares of Urban One, Inc., valued at $301,209 using the latest closing price.

MCNEILL BRIAN W, the Director of Urban One, Inc., sold 200,000 shares at $2.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that MCNEILL BRIAN W is holding 452,610 shares at $560,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UONE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.56 for the present operating margin

+66.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban One, Inc. stands at +0.21. The total capital return value is set at 9.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.09.

Based on Urban One, Inc. (UONE), the company’s capital structure generated 505.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.49. Total debt to assets is 74.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 486.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.