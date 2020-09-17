We Analyzed the Future Direction of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG), Here is What We Found

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) went up by 3.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s stock price has collected 1.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE :CFG) Right Now?

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CFG is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.73, which is $2.33 above the current price. CFG currently public float of 424.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFG was 5.59M shares.

CFG’s Market Performance

CFG stocks went up by 1.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.57% and a quarterly performance of 4.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.89% for CFG stocks with a simple moving average of -2.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFG stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CFG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CFG in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $9.50 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFG reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for CFG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 4th, 2020.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to CFG, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

CFG Trading at 8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +11.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFG rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.23. In addition, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. saw -31.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFG starting from HANKOWSKY WILLIAM P, who bought 165 shares at the price of $21.25 back on May 07. After this action, HANKOWSKY WILLIAM P now owns 51,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc., valued at $3,506 using the latest closing price.

KOCH CHARLES JOHN, the Director of Citizens Financial Group, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at $19.76 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that KOCH CHARLES JOHN is holding 93,924 shares at $98,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. stands at +22.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.15. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG), the company’s capital structure generated 68.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.81.