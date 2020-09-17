Search
Wall Street Pummels VMC After Recent Earnings Report

by Nicola Day

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $152.49. The company’s stock price has collected 9.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE :VMC) Right Now?

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VMC is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Vulcan Materials Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $138.60, which is $5.66 above the current price. VMC currently public float of 131.70M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMC was 1.02M shares.

VMC’s Market Performance

VMC stocks went up by 9.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.51% and a quarterly performance of 12.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for Vulcan Materials Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.71% for VMC stocks with a simple moving average of 8.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMC stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for VMC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VMC in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $65 based on the research report published on September 1st of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMC reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for VMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 6th, 2020.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to VMC, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on June 19th of the current year.

VMC Trading at 6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMC rose by +9.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.15. In addition, Vulcan Materials Company saw -7.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMC starting from STEINER DAVID P, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $93.00 back on Mar 17. After this action, STEINER DAVID P now owns 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials Company, valued at $465,000 using the latest closing price.

Pigg Randy L., the Vice President and Controller of Vulcan Materials Company, sold 643 shares at $140.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Pigg Randy L. is holding 0 shares at $90,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +17.96 for the present operating margin
  • +25.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vulcan Materials Company stands at +12.63. The total capital return value is set at 10.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.42. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Vulcan Materials Company (VMC), the company’s capital structure generated 56.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.29. Total debt to assets is 29.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

