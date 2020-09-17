Search
Wall Street Pummels MRSN After Recent Earnings Report

by Ethane Eddington

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) went down by -3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.64. The company’s stock price has collected 41.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ :MRSN) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $27.00, which is $2.2 above the current price. MRSN currently public float of 45.17M and currently shorts hold a 12.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRSN was 899.82K shares.

MRSN’s Market Performance

MRSN stocks went up by 41.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.93% and a quarterly performance of 26.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 1327.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.38% for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.63% for MRSN stocks with a simple moving average of 99.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRSN stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MRSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRSN in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRSN reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the value of $7. The rating they have provided for MRSN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “ Underweight” to MRSN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

MRSN Trading at 23.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares surge +35.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRSN rose by +35.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +524.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.31. In addition, Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. saw 348.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRSN starting from Jack Eva M., who sold 35,248 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Sep 14. After this action, Jack Eva M. now owns 0 shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $775,456 using the latest closing price.

Mandelia Ashish, the VP, Controller of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., sold 3,383 shares at $22.49 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that Mandelia Ashish is holding 0 shares at $76,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -71.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. stands at -66.97. The total capital return value is set at -63.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.14. Equity return is now at value -54.90, with -43.90 for asset returns.

Based on Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN), the company’s capital structure generated 10.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.40. Total debt to assets is 7.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -129.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 183.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

Quick Links