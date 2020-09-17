Wall Street Pummels BSGM After Recent Earnings Report

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) went up by 5.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.43. The company’s stock price has collected 20.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ :BSGM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BSGM is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BioSig Technologies, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is -$8.25 below the current price. BSGM currently public float of 23.23M and currently shorts hold a 12.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSGM was 759.27K shares.

BSGM’s Market Performance

BSGM stocks went up by 20.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.42% and a quarterly performance of -23.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.48% for BioSig Technologies, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.62% for BSGM stocks with a simple moving average of 20.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSGM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BSGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSGM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $9 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2020.

BSGM Trading at 7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares surge +3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSGM rose by +20.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.54. In addition, BioSig Technologies, Inc. saw 39.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSGM starting from LONDONER KENNETH L, who bought 4,000 shares at the price of $9.26 back on May 29. After this action, LONDONER KENNETH L now owns 1,282,758 shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc., valued at $37,020 using the latest closing price.

ZELDIS JEROME B, the Director of BioSig Technologies, Inc., bought 1,000 shares at $10.49 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that ZELDIS JEROME B is holding 107,944 shares at $10,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSGM

The total capital return value is set at -381.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -440.21. Equity return is now at value -283.60, with -235.90 for asset returns.

Based on BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM), the company’s capital structure generated 6.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.99.