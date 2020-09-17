United States Steel Corporation (X) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s stock price has collected 5.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE :X) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for X is at 2.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for United States Steel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.38, which is -$1.58 below the current price. X currently public float of 219.07M and currently shorts hold a 20.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of X was 12.61M shares.

X’s Market Performance

X stocks went up by 5.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.40% and a quarterly performance of -17.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.32% for United States Steel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.94% for X stocks with a simple moving average of -8.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of X

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for X stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for X by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for X in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $6 based on the research report published on August 4th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see X reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the value of $11. The rating they have provided for X stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 30th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to X, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

X Trading at 2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%.

In addition, United States Steel Corporation saw -31.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at X starting from Girsky Stephen J, who bought 700 shares at the price of $13.48 back on Nov 13. After this action, Girsky Stephen J now owns 39,910 shares of United States Steel Corporation, valued at $9,434 using the latest closing price.

MCGARRY MICHAEL H, the Director of United States Steel Corporation, bought 1,000 shares at $13.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that MCGARRY MICHAEL H is holding 5,477 shares at $13,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for X

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22 for the present operating margin

+2.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Steel Corporation stands at -4.87. The total capital return value is set at -0.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.74. Equity return is now at value -44.30, with -14.60 for asset returns.

Based on United States Steel Corporation (X), the company’s capital structure generated 94.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.66. Total debt to assets is 33.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -0.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.