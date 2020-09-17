Search
Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Denise Gardner

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) went up by 3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.64. The company’s stock price has collected -0.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE :TRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRN is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Trinity Industries, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.40, which is -$3.81 below the current price. TRN currently public float of 116.29M and currently shorts hold a 13.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRN was 866.96K shares.

TRN’s Market Performance

TRN stocks went down by -0.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.93% and a quarterly performance of -9.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.78% for Trinity Industries, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.95% for TRN stocks with a simple moving average of 0.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRN stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TRN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRN in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $21 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRN reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for TRN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 14th, 2020.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “ Neutral” to TRN, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 8th of the previous year.

TRN Trading at -1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%.

In addition, Trinity Industries, Inc. saw -8.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRN starting from MACLIN TODD, who bought 10,200 shares at the price of $19.59 back on Sep 14. After this action, MACLIN TODD now owns 13,399 shares of Trinity Industries, Inc., valued at $199,818 using the latest closing price.

Savage Jean, the CEO & President of Trinity Industries, Inc., bought 4,000 shares at $18.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Savage Jean is holding 62,748 shares at $73,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +12.53 for the present operating margin
  • +21.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trinity Industries, Inc. stands at +4.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.11. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN), the company’s capital structure generated 242.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.82. Total debt to assets is 56.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 242.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

