The Chart for Sonos, Inc. (SONO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) went up by 0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.83. The company’s stock price has collected 6.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ :SONO) Right Now?

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Sonos, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.36, which is $2.38 above the current price. SONO currently public float of 103.99M and currently shorts hold a 6.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SONO was 5.74M shares.

SONO’s Market Performance

SONO stocks went up by 6.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.55% and a quarterly performance of -0.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for Sonos, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.87% for SONO stocks with a simple moving average of 10.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $149 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SONO reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the value of $20. The rating they have provided for SONO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 17th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Neutral” to SONO, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

SONO Trading at -5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO rose by +6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.70. In addition, Sonos, Inc. saw -10.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Millington Nicholas, who sold 30,450 shares at the price of $16.87 back on Jul 21. After this action, Millington Nicholas now owns 56,405 shares of Sonos, Inc., valued at $513,646 using the latest closing price.

Millington Nicholas, the Chief Innovation Officer of Sonos, Inc., sold 1,800 shares at $16.71 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Millington Nicholas is holding 86,855 shares at $30,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.45 for the present operating margin

+41.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos, Inc. stands at -0.38. The total capital return value is set at 2.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.74. Equity return is now at value -22.50, with -9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sonos, Inc. (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.56. Total debt to assets is 4.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.