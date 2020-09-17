Search
Home Trending
Trending

The Chart for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Denise Gardner

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) went up by 4.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.25. The company’s stock price has collected 5.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ :MARA) Right Now?

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MARA is at 2.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.00, which is -$2.07 below the current price. MARA currently public float of 31.80M and currently shorts hold a 11.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MARA was 16.74M shares.

MARA’s Market Performance

MARA stocks went up by 5.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.35% and a quarterly performance of 136.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.62% for Marathon Patent Group, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.25% for MARA stocks with a simple moving average of 73.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $8 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MARA reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the value of $12. The rating they have provided for MARA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 12th, 2015.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to MARA, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 1st of the previous year.

MARA Trading at -8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares sank -39.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +130.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA rose by +5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.32. In addition, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. saw 134.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from OKAMOTO MERRICK D, who bought 25,000 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Nov 22. After this action, OKAMOTO MERRICK D now owns 53,875 shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc., valued at $24,735 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -319.88 for the present operating margin
  • -233.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. stands at -296.74. The total capital return value is set at -86.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.49. Equity return is now at value -102.70, with -66.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA), the company’s capital structure generated 33.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.87. Total debt to assets is 18.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -73.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.69.

Previous articleHere’s Our Rant About CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO)
Next articleNew York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Related Articles

Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.30. The company’s stock...
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) went up by 17.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.02. The company’s stock...
Trending

Can Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) went down by -20.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.63. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.30. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) went up by 17.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.02. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Can Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) went down by -20.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.63. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) went up by 21.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The...
View Post
Companies

Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) went up by 20.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.23. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) went up by 21.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Can Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) went up by 4.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) went up by 28.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.87. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why (SPG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) went up by 4.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.40. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) went up by 4.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.02. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) went up by 17.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.02. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is PPD, Inc. (PPD) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) went up by 2.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Synchrony Financial (SYF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) went up by 4.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.18. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Why Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) went up by 19.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.39. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) went up by 20.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.23. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Macerich Company?

Denise Gardner - 0
The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) went up by 4.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.64. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) went down by -19.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.80. The...
Read more
Companies

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) went up by 4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nicola Day - 0
Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) went up by 4.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.68. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links