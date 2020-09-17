Search
The Chart for Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Daisy Galbraith

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) went up by 3.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.84. The company’s stock price has collected -8.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE :CHWY) Right Now?

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Chewy, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.45, which is $2.2 above the current price. CHWY currently public float of 55.19M and currently shorts hold a 28.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHWY was 4.29M shares.

CHWY’s Market Performance

CHWY stocks went down by -8.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.95% and a quarterly performance of 13.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 85.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.85% for Chewy, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.04% for CHWY stocks with a simple moving average of 40.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHWY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHWY stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CHWY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHWY in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $74 based on the research report published on September 11th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHWY reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the value of $45. The rating they have provided for CHWY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on September 11th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CHWY, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on September 11th of the current year.

CHWY Trading at 3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares sank -1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY fell by -8.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.09. In addition, Chewy, Inc. saw 93.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Singh Sumit, who sold 79,343 shares at the price of $62.66 back on Sep 09. After this action, Singh Sumit now owns 11,000 shares of Chewy, Inc., valued at $4,971,508 using the latest closing price.

Singh Sumit, the Chief Executive Officer of Chewy, Inc., sold 70,000 shares at $61.67 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Singh Sumit is holding 90,343 shares at $4,317,209 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -5.21 for the present operating margin
  • +22.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chewy, Inc. stands at -5.21. Equity return is now at value 56.30, with -21.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.48 and the total asset turnover is 6.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

