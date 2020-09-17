Search
Synchrony Financial (SYF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Ethane Eddington

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) went up by 4.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.18. The company’s stock price has collected 7.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Synchrony Financial (NYSE :SYF) Right Now?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYF is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Synchrony Financial declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.76, which is -$3.01 below the current price. SYF currently public float of 581.26M and currently shorts hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYF was 6.10M shares.

SYF’s Market Performance

SYF stocks went up by 7.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.31% and a quarterly performance of 11.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.59% for Synchrony Financial. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.60% for SYF stocks with a simple moving average of 7.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SYF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYF in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $30 based on the research report published on September 10th of the current year 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYF reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for SYF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 31st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “ Neutral” to SYF, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

SYF Trading at 14.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +15.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF rose by +7.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.35. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw -23.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from Parker P.W., who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $23.32 back on Jul 28. After this action, Parker P.W. now owns 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $233,200 using the latest closing price.

Graylin Will W, the Director of Synchrony Financial, sold 7,500 shares at $21.77 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Graylin Will W is holding 51,442 shares at $163,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +31.32 for the present operating margin
  • +88.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at +24.01. The total capital return value is set at 13.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.81. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Synchrony Financial (SYF), the company’s capital structure generated 131.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.83. Total debt to assets is 18.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 109.08.

