Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Just Got Our Attention

by Ethane Eddington

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went up by 2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s stock price has collected -4.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE :SWN) Right Now?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWN is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Southwestern Energy Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.28, which is $0.93 above the current price. SWN currently public float of 537.89M and currently shorts hold a 13.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWN was 15.81M shares.

SWN’s Market Performance

SWN stocks went down by -4.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.51% and a quarterly performance of -22.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for Southwestern Energy Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.88% for SWN stocks with a simple moving average of 2.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWN reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for SWN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 13th, 2020.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “ Buy” to SWN, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on July 9th of the current year.

SWN Trading at -9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares sank -14.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN fell by -4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 1.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +10.04 for the present operating margin
  • +17.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at +29.33. The total capital return value is set at 5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.32. Equity return is now at value -101.90, with -39.20 for asset returns.

Based on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), the company’s capital structure generated 73.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.46. Total debt to assets is 33.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Quick Links