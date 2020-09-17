Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) went up by 7.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.91. The company’s stock price has collected 0.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ :SSSS) Right Now?

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 297.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSSS is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.33, which is $2.55 above the current price. SSSS currently public float of 13.02M and currently shorts hold a 9.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSSS was 654.41K shares.

SSSS’s Market Performance

SSSS stocks went up by 0.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.16% and a quarterly performance of 47.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 99.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.96% for SuRo Capital Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.15% for SSSS stocks with a simple moving average of 58.46% for the last 200 days.

SSSS Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSSS rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.80. In addition, SuRo Capital Corp. saw 95.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSSS starting from Birch Robert S., who bought 12,000 shares at the price of $9.03 back on Jun 30. After this action, Birch Robert S. now owns 2,923,896 shares of SuRo Capital Corp., valued at $108,416 using the latest closing price.

Birch Robert S., the 10% Owner of SuRo Capital Corp., bought 6,669 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Birch Robert S. is holding 2,911,896 shares at $60,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+111.74 for the present operating margin

+118.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for SuRo Capital Corp. stands at +115.86. The total capital return value is set at 9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.14. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS), the company’s capital structure generated 19.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.32. Total debt to assets is 13.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.