Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ring Energy, Inc. (REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (AMEX:REI) went up by 5.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.31. The company’s stock price has collected 16.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ring Energy, Inc. (AMEX :REI) Right Now?

Ring Energy, Inc. (AMEX:REI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REI is at 2.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ring Energy, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.46, which is -$0.78 below the current price. REI currently public float of 49.95M and currently shorts hold a 22.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REI was 1.38M shares.

REI’s Market Performance

REI stocks went up by 16.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.13% and a quarterly performance of -42.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.23% for Ring Energy, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.73% for REI stocks with a simple moving average of -43.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REI stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for REI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REI in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $95 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2020.

Johnson Rice, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REI reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for REI stocks is “Accumulate” according to the report published on March 17th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “ Hold” to REI, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 9th of the current year.

REI Trading at -20.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, as shares sank -26.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI rose by +16.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7793. In addition, Ring Energy, Inc. saw -70.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.82 for the present operating margin

+41.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ring Energy, Inc. stands at +15.07. The total capital return value is set at 9.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.23. Equity return is now at value -15.10, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ring Energy, Inc. (REI), the company’s capital structure generated 70.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.35. Total debt to assets is 36.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.